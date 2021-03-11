Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.