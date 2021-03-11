Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

