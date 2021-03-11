NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NOV by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.76 on Thursday. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

