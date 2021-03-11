NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $161.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NVCR stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. NovoCure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $194.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 689.35 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

