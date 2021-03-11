Novozymes A/S Declares Dividend of $0.85 (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8492 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.66 million. Research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

