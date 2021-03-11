Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Plans $0.85 Dividend

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8492 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVZMY. Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

