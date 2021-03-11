NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $44.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

