Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

