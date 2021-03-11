Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the February 11th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $78,333.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.92. 30,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,143. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

