Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.