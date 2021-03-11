Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20.

