Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

