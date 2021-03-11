Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE NUO opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

