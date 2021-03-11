Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.