Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE NAD opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

