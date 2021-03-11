Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NXR stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.