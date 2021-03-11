Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.59. Obalon Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 205 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBLN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 698,448 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

