Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) traded up 17.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.11. 13,166,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 12,477,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.24.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 879,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

