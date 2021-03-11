Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 1,597,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,361,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after acquiring an additional 819,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,462,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 219,672 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,954,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,227 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,413,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

