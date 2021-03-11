Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Trading 9.9% Higher

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.38. 247,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 419,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885 over the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,657,000 after buying an additional 1,163,513 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 686,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

