OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.76

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

