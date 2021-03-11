ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.93. 12,179,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 7,878,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,185,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

