ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONTF. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

ONTF stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. ON24 has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

