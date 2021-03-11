ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $55.41 on Monday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 94,006 shares of company stock worth $6,879,882 over the last ninety days.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

