ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

