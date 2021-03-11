Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.96

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.09, with a volume of 8893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

