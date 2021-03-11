Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

OTRK opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $522.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

