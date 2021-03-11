Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula Sells 9,650 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 167,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.56 million, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ooma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ooma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

