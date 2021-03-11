OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 9,435,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 14,293,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

