Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OPNT stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of -121.09 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

