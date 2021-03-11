Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,214 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IWF stock opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

