Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.42 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $463.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.01 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

