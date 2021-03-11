Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $261.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.72 and its 200 day moving average is $282.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

