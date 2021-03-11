Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

NYSE KSU opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.87.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

