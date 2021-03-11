Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,824 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.38 and a 200 day moving average of $243.92. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.