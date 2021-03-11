Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,177 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 570,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 45,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.