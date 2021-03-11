Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $253.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.