Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

