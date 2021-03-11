Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $243.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $246.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.23 and its 200 day moving average is $168.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,782 shares of company stock worth $13,484,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.