Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 166.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 209.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $65,370.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,076 shares of company stock worth $16,658,745. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

