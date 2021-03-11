Oppenheimer Comments on Boqii Holding Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boqii in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boqii’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BQ opened at $5.49 on Monday. Boqii has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BQ. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boqii during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

