Optimum Care Co. (OTCMKTS:OPMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Optimum Care Co. (OTCMKTS:OPMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Optimum Care stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Optimum Care has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Optimum Care

Optimum Care Corporation provides healthcare services. The company offers various inpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health services for patients with acute mental illness through a network of affiliated hospitals, medical centers, and community mental health centers. It also provides assisted living services in a resort atmosphere.

