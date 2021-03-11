Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 1524056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $13,687,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

