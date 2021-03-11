Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ORCL traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,990,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

