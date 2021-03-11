JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $66.97. 1,419,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.