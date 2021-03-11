Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $75.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.16.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.64 on Monday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

