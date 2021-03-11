Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

ORCL stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.41. 38,000,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,151,714. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

