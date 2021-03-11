Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.75 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.81. 1,447,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.