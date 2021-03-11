Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orbital Energy Group Inc. is a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of companies. Its group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction in the renewable energy industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc., formerly known as CUI GLOBAL INC, is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OEG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 3,564,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Orbital Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $279.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

