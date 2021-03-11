Orbitcoin Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $855,080.24 and $131.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,859.89 or 0.99350308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00034293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.22 or 0.00413025 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00834510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00302132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00096303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

